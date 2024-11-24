Shwashwi: Seeing the wood for the trees in Naturena 

Hot Mgosi

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 16,Chiefs fan Saddam Maake during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Ajax Cape Town from Loftus Stadium on December 16, 2009 in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

SA fans can be a wonderful bunch when they are not resorting to violence at stadiums. Kaizer Chiefs defeated Mamelodi Sundowns and won the inaugural Home of Legends Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last week.  


The design of the trophy has left diski followers in stitches – it was made of wood, he banna. But at least one of the club’s die-hard supporters saw the humour in all that and made a Tik-Tok video. He just could not contain himself, bursting into laughter and saying: “we have just won a tree…”. 

