Shwashwi: Shwa can hear the Cat purring and dreaming of a 10th life  

Shwa can hear the Cat purring and dreaming of a 10th life

When Shwa had a sip of the sweet liquid grapes with some gravy train staff riders, she heard something bizarre through the grapevine. An erstwhile Mpumalanga political leader, seemingly attempting to purchase his 10th life, is plotting a comeback to ANC national politics in 2027.

Shwa knows a far-fetched dream when she’s told of one. This man, who has lost the loyalty he used to enjoy in the province of the rising sun, believes he has a blueprint to Mahlambandlopfu.

He dreams of roping in the ANC women’s and youth leagues to sell his snake oil banter.

Sad, right? He’s so deluded he doesn’t realise the time for old men is over in politics.

Also, the ANC succession horse has bolted, with contenders bashing each other in public already. Shwa reckons he’d be better off staying away.

