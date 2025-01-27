Shwa’s tale of two Jozi funerals weekend

On Saturday January 18, your one and only gal in gossip, attended Winnie Khumalo’s and Doc Shebeleza’s funerals.

Yes, you read that right, Shwa attended both funerals, simultaneously sana lam. If you don’t believe it, go argue with your pots.

Shebeleza’s final farewell service was held at the Old Apostolic Church, while Winnie’s was held in Protea Glen, Soweto.

The forever young, Thembi Seete, was there looking all hot and sexy. Thembi, do share the secret sana.

Umkhulu Oskido was also there with other industry grandpas. Hayi, you guys are really old now. Shwa caught some of you stealing naps during the service.

Oh, before I forget, the social butterfly, Simphiwe Majola, was also there, pretending to be very busy.

Simphiwe hun, are you still working with that Gogo Maweni. Yes, birds of a feather, as they say but mina ke I’ll leave it there. I won’t embarrass you.

And there was also DJ Cleo, oh, the educated and intelligent one.

Over on the other side there was some uncalled-for drama. Now, can someone explain the antics of those Gabola Church pastors who were causing chaos near the coffin. Who invited them anyway?

Hayi man, you disrespected Winnie.

Come to think of it, where was Winnie’s pastor, or was she not a churchgoer?

And wena Mzwakhe Mbuli, uzikhiphile kimi futhi you’re no longer the people’s poet. What makes you think everybody must take care of artists. We’re all working MZ, so you should you.

SA artists feel so entitled to taxpayers’ money, and they think we owe them.

Hayibo MZ and your crew, we love your craft but we owe you nothing. Actually, you should be telling them to stop faking it and start investing in education and diversifying their portfolios.

They must put their egos aside, sell fruit on the streets, go to TVET colleges or something when the going gets tough. We will still attend your festivals and watch your shows but we will not be blackmailed into feeding and donating for people who don’t acknowledge others when they have money.

Kaizer Kganyago, the Special Investigation Unit spokesperson, attended Doc Shebeleza’s memorial service.

Argh shame, grootman is such a sweetheart. Shwa would like to thank you for speaking the truth.

Vele in South Africa we have few celebrities; very few people can actually be celebrated in this country.

Psssssst, Bra Kaizer can you please get those top sleuths you speak for to probe these so-called celebrities who go around demanding VIP treatment from everybody?

They’re disturbing Moi’s peace.

