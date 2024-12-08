Shwashwi: A no-hoper hopping from one political party to another 

A no-hoper hopping from one political party to another

Bigboy Moagi, pictured, should just leave politics because he clearly has no idea what he is doing; perhaps he should have stayed as a radio broadcaster and left poli-tics to those who can do it better.

He’s been bouncing from one political party to the other like a grasshopper. And this is all happening in a short period of time.

He announced his public affiliation with Action SA as a spokesperson two years ago, and while we thought he was settling in, he crossed the floor and jumped to Rise Mzansi.

Now Moagi has been announced last weekend as one of the people who have joined the MK -Party.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content