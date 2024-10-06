Shwashwi: All that Jazz and more as aficionados come out to play 

All that Jazz and more as aficionados come out to play

Your Lady Gossip attended the 25th annual Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at the Sandton Convention Centre, in Jozi, at the weekend.

Jazz lovers and enthusiasts dressed to impress and came out in their numbers to watch their favourites away from the noise of the amapiano sounds.

As expected, the festival gave the audience a mixture of both the local and international sounds of jazz.

Shwa, however, couldn’t help but notice that the organisers put in the likes of Kujenga, a collective band that consists of young people, so not only did they find balance with local and international sounds, but they gave the youth a stage to perform, which is a great thing.

They also brought in people who have been in the jazz industry for a long time such as Feya Faku, who used to play with jazz cats such as Bheki Mseleku. Having someone like Faku, who still carries the sound after all these years, has made Joy of Jazz what it is today.

Fatouma Diawara gave fans a performance all of one hour 45 minutes and some say she killed it but honestly, in my opinion, I do not think she is a jazz cat. But each to its own. At some point I thought her sound was more like reggae music… too loud for my liking.

One thing that I love is that there is a balance between females and males, and vocalists and instrumentalists.

Tutu Puoane also serenaded fans with his sound but, guys, where were you and Mandisi Dyantyis when the media needed to speak to you during the press junket?

Still on Mandisi, the man managed to fill up his allocated side of the venue and it is quite clear why year in and year out he is always in the line-up. People were sitting on the floor just to see the man.

Thandiswa Mazwai also gave her fans a show but, my sister, you could have given the people a bit of both your classic music plus the new offerings that you have recently released.

Lizz Wright, alongside Brenda Mtambo, also gave a powerful soul-stirring performance, which filled the room with rich tapestry of emotion and musical brilliance.

Ihhashi eLimhlophe lit up the stage with a bit of traditional maskandi rhythms and some modern sound.

Maduvha Madima also had the privilege of honouring the late Oliver Mtukudzi.

