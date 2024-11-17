Shwashwi: Benni in the Bokke area 

Benni in the Bokke area

Still with the Boks in Scotland, Bafana Bafana’s most successful striker Benni McCarthy arrived in camp to mingle with the team and to give them some pep talk.

The now chubby Benni was right at home with the wholesome and well-fed Boks players – in fact, he looked like he was “in the area” and to join in on the scrum. Shwa

reckons that if the Springboks ever needed a prop replacement, the burgeoning, former Manchester United strikers’ coach McCarthy is a winner and just looks the part, these days.

