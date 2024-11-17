Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Benni in the Bokke area 

By Sunday World
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 25: Benni McCarthy (Head Coach) of AmaZulu during the CAF Champions League match between AmaZulu FC and ES Setif at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 25, 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Benni in the Bokke area 

Still with the Boks in Scotland, Bafana Bafana’s most successful striker Benni McCarthy arrived in camp to mingle with the team and to give them some pep talk.  

The now chubby Benni was right at home with the wholesome and well-fed Boks players – in fact, he looked like he was “in the area” and to join in on the scrum. Shwa  
reckons that if the Springboks ever needed a prop replacement, the burgeoning, former Manchester United strikers’ coach McCarthy is a winner and just looks the part, these days. 

