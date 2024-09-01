Shwashwi: Call the cops when you see Yeye 

Call the cops when you see Yeye

The Gauteng fashion police have set up massive roadblocks and launched a colossal manhunt for former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana dribbling maestro Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane, who committed one of this year’s most hideous fashion crimes at a Safa coaches’ graduation last week.

The retired midfield genius pitched up in a mismatch of a suit, tie and pair of tight, merciless shorts. Those shorts that must have been tighter than a sumo wrestler’s G-string and we are still wondering how he was able to breathe throughout the function.

Letsholonyane is still on the run, and if you spot him, please contact the fashion police branch at Shwashwi offices in Hyde Park – for such a gruesome offence, he needs to be yanked off the streets soonest.

