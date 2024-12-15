Shwashwi: Chef Nabi in the wrong kitchen 

Chef Nabi in the wrong kitchen

We will forgive his ignorance in 2024, but we hope that new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi will learn fast and familiarise himself with the history between Amakhosi and perennial rivals Orlando Pirates next year.

The clueless “Chef Nabi” showed up at the Buccaneers v Al Ahly CAF match and unwittingly infuriated the overzealous Amakhosi supporters when he posed for pics with some Pirates beauties at Orlando Stadium.

What’s even worse is that Nabi lost his match against Polokwane City the next day. Some Chiefs fans are now beginning to lose their patience over what the chef is allegedly cooking.

It looks like the mogodu is not coming well or the stove is quickly running out of coal – something is not make sure there by the mountain.

