Shwashwi: Choice of song of the year sadly turning into a tribal sham 

Choice of song of the year sadly turning into a tribal sham

As we are just a few days into the new year, Shwa chooses to focus on new year’s resolutions and goals. Anyway, despite having bigger dreams than Vuyo, the ad character, Shwa has noted something that is now turning into a trend when it comes to how the song of the year is chosen by radio stations in the country.

In fact, according research done by Moi, this whole thing about radio stations having a particular song as their Song Of The Year, is really mind boggling and also a sham.

Biri Marung by Mr Pilato was declared song of the year because it was the crossover song played by six major radio stations nationwide, such as Metro FM, Radio 2000, Motsweding FM, Ligwalagwala FM, Kaya 959 and YFM.

But who did the audit for that to happen, while other radio stations such as Ukhozi FM had Gucci by Mthandeni featuring MaWhoo as the song of the year; Lesedi FM had Diqabang by Khathapillar, Sol Phenduka, Smash SA featuring Kamoh Xaba as its song of the year.

On the other hand, Limpopo-based three stations such as Capricorn FM, Energy FM and Choice FM declared Chokeslam by the talented Karishma as their song of the year.

So, this whole thing of the song of the year seems to be pushed through tribalism, which is something we do not need in this country, as we are a diverse nation.

Kuzanjani that a song performed by Zulu artists is declared a winner by Ukhozi FM, and same applies to Lesedi FM declaring a Sesotho song its song of the year. Clearly something is amiss here.

How are these songs chosen and who does the audit to decide that a particular song is the song of the year.

Kanti how does it work to get songs on the playlist and determine that a particular song is on number nton’ nton on a certain radio station music chart?

Who decides and how?

Who pays payola at these radio stations to decide which song should be declared a crossover hit. Shwa thinks that brown envelopes exchanged hands somewhere, somehow, maar, kuzovela.

Eintlik even this thing of other radio stations such as Ukhozi fm running a voting competition where listeners can vote for their favourite song of the year, leaves many questions unanswered. Who audited the votes?

Why are other radio stations not doing the same: asking listeners to vote so that the most liked song can be declared the winner.

Shwa is very disappointed that there were many songs of the year, and in the powers vested in me by music fans and lovers, I declare that there was no outright winner for song of the year 2024.

Eintlik, everyone in the country celebrated their own way, despite the crossover songs that was played all over South Africa.

Welcome to 2025, mgosi family. Shwa is back with a bang. Hello there.

