Shwashwi: Dim the Jozi lights a bit for this ruralitarian 

By Sunday World
UYO, NIGERIA - JUNE 07: Teboho Mokoena of South Africa during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Qualifier match between Nigeria and South Africa at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Uyo, Nigeria. (Photo by Oty Silas/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena needs a smack on the back of his head so that he can catch a wake-up and focus on his football once again.  

The star midfielder is now warming the bench at Sundowns, but off the pitch he is as hot as a pistol fired two seconds ago. When not posing for pics with Juju, Mokoena was posting holiday snaps in Greece. This week, he was flexing his snazzy Mercedes Benz V-Class V300d.  

Even Benni McCarthy was in awe. Mokoena must start playing some football again, otherwise the kid from rural Bethlehem might find himself dribbled by the bright lights of Jozi. 

