Let’s hope they won’t kill the vibe as well

Shwa almost jumped out of her sun-beaten skin when an invite from Limpopo’s highest office with a rather disturbing title landed on the desk. “Limpopo Kills Conference”, screamed the rather unnerving headline.

It was only after much scrutiny that Shwa realised this was actually an invite to the Limpopo Skills Conference.

What a relief that no conference was killed in the end. We have too many killings of everything already don’t we?

