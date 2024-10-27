Shwashwi: Mantsai and Bikitsha are talented, but get off your high horse 

Mantsai and Bikitsha are talented, but get off your high horse

Iheeeee, speaking of sour endings, I’ve just been reminded of Bongile Mantsai and Kay Bikitsha’s heavy mjolo.

It turned out they were actually dating in real life. Ithini into yenu vele? Sabaweli ukuthungisa.

Still on Kay Bikitsha, sweetheart you are a great actress, yes I see you, your future looks bright but come down off your high horse. You can’t be Nozuko on and off the screen.

The same goes to Anele Matoti. Such a talented guy but your bad attitude is blocking your success. Go easy on alcohol ke bhuti shwashwi loves you.

