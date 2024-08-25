Shwashwi: Mpho Popps weaves punchlines out of hairlines 

Mpho Popps weaves punchlines out of hairlines

You can’t have a serious conversation with a pair of jokers, that’s for sure. A dug-up snippet from the Popcorn N Cheese podcast with actress Farieda Metsileng as a guest demonstrated that comedians Mpho Popps and Tsitsi Chiumya are clowns of note.

“We play an important role in how we respond to things that affect us,” said a philosophical Metsileng – and never mind the context because Shwa is a titbit type of journalist.

Anyway, the context doesn’t even matter in this instance. “So, if we are mindful about how we give information, we’ll be mindful of how that person receives it.”

Farieda added Mpho Popps agreed furiously with a loud “mmm, mmm”.

Complimenting her on her wisdom, Mpho Popps then said as Chiumya nodded in agreement:

“Farieda you have everything … beauty, intelligence,” with Chiumya adding rhetorically: “What is it that you don’t have?” Mpho Popps quipped with a punchline: “Hairline!”

What a pair of world-class clowns.

