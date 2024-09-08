Shwashwi: Mtolo rediscovers a long-lost attribute of the ANC: humility 

Mtolo rediscovers a long-lost attribute of the ANC: humility

ANC KwaZulu-Natal’s self-proclaimed intellectual Bheki Mtolo now embraces collective thinking, unity and the power of an authentic apology. Khongolose’s resident genius issued an apology for his recent diatribe against Nehawu workers, whom he accused of sabotaging government service delivery.

Mtolo, with the gravitas befitting his self-styled guru status, has now had an epiphany that workers were, in fact, the unsung heroes in the struggle against apartheid.

“I wish to unconditionally apologise to Nehawu, its leadership, and its entire membership,” announced the humbled oracle of KwaZulu-Natal, who apparently experienced a sudden flash of historical insight.

“I am now ready to accept advice, guidance, debate, and challenge as a contribution to strengthen the alliance and improve service delivery to the masses who matter the most,” Mtolo proclaimed, thus completing his transformation into a paragon of humility and collective wisdom.

