Shwashwi: Papa diss mama and mama diss papa 

Papa diss mama and mama diss papa

The baby mama of Maskandi hitmaker Senzo “Ntencane” Zondi, who is a musician herself, Ms Level, has taken the baby mama drama game to a whole new level. The two have been beefing for years, as is the case with many who have children together out of wedlock.

It appears that the mistake Ntencane made was to make a song titled Dear Mawontanami, a move Ms Level interpreted to be a salvo directed at her. She took it personal so much so that she went into studio to record a diss track titled Dear Baba Womntwana and stripped the man naked for his alleged refusal to pay papgeld.

Then mister took to Facebook to address his supporters and tell his side of the story. But Ms Level was not done with him because before the Live address was done, she was also addressing her supporters countering the baby father’s version of the story.

Can these two adults keep their dirty linen to the bedroom where they made this baby who will now suffer humiliation because of their childish stunts, away from the public view, please!

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content