Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Perfectly matched couple each with two left feet 

By Sunday World
Neo Maema
Neo Maema

Perfectly matched couple each with two left feet 

Mamelodi Sundowns’ most prolific bench-warmer Neo Maema is off the market after he took the plunge and got married to his sweetheart in a very boring traditional shindig recently. 

Maema and his smoking-hot bride just cannot dance – and they messed up the traditional dancing steps as the guests sang their lungs out.  


He almost stepped onto her toes and corns at one stage. Maybe married life will keep Maema focused and hopefully add some vavavoom into his game on the pitch, because eish, warming the bench seems to be his main hussle. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.