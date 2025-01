Tbo Touch bolted before you could say ‘twang’

MetroFM’s motormouth DJ Tbo-Touch also attended the funeral and made a rather bizarre speech about his late friend, Prince Chauke. His eulogy needed some serious decoding.

The man with the American twang isn’t known for hanging around and he rocketed home immediately after the proceedings.

He looked snazzy in his outfit and Shwa wanted him to stay abit longer, so that she could salivate and slobber all day.

