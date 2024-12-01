Shwashwi: These villagers ba fak’ugesi, I tell ya 

These villagers ba fak’ugesi, I tell ya

The millionaires of Pitori, Mamelodi Sundowns are still smarting and licking their wounds after they were stunned by the humble villagers from modest Moletjie, Magesi FC.

Sundowns, with all their funding from the deep pockets of mining magnate Patrice Motsepe huffed and puffed until Magesi punched holes in their sails, leaving them stranded at sea.

Sundowns’ on-line supporters have posted scathing attacks on the tactics that their technical team employed on the day.

Masandawana are now behaving like a bunch of spoiled brats who cannot accept defeat.

