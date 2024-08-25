Shwashwi: Wannabe DJ, here are some pearls of wisdom free of charge from Sis Shwa 

Wannabe DJ, here are some pearls of wisdom free of charge from Sis Shwa

Is it too early for Shwa to officially declare that the fun days are here again, since the weather is getting warmer, and we are already talking about music festivals.

Afterall, moi is the only gossip girl that matters, no shade to Musa Khawula, who allegedly kicked the bucket in prison.

If you’re really gone, RIP cutie!

Anyway, Shwa had the most fun at the launch of the games show Friends of Amstel: The Challenge in Sandton.

The show is about celebrities and their friends playing against their fans for a prize. Basically, a how-well-do-you-know-your-friend type of show.

Now tell me that is not Friends Like These that has just come back on a different channel (e.tv) with a different name and host in Lawrence Maleka. That’s how uncreative the industry has become.

But ke that is not important.

Shwa also saw actress-turned-DJ Pearl Thusi at the do. Moi couldn’t help but wonder if she went down the DJ-ing path because she was influenced by her so-called friend DJ Zinhle, or it was it pure envy.

I mean, if she’s not over-explaining how her friend is still unmarried according to Zulu culture, Pearl is trying to imitate her on the decks.

Dear, you’re too gorgeous for all of this. Change your ways because no one blocked your shine when you were on three TV shows at the same time.

Now it just feels like you are lost and trying to find your way in this dog-eat-dog entertainment industry.

Still on girls who are booked and busy, Shwa also saw Zee Nxumalo, who is taking up space in the amapiano industry. Qhubeka girl because before you know it the next star will come along; the music industry is that fast paced.

Shwa also spotted vocalist Boohle, who clearly needs some stylist because she cannot get away with wardrobe malfunctions all the time.

My girl, if you can hold a note, try to at least look like a superstar that you are. Add Zanele Potelwa, Nkosazana Daughter and Kuhle Adams to that list. You girls need to do better.

Didn’t singer Asanda Lusaseni Mvana aka Msaki say she was taking a break from the music industry? Seeing her at events still shocks me.

Both she and Zakes Bantwini are playing with our feelings. Zakes has been saying he is retiring but he is still making music, and good music at that.

Msaki will also be on the show with her friends. Interesting right?

Is Sun-El going to be a part of your group, girl? I wouldn’t miss that episode for the world. I just wanna stare at Sun-El until eternity. Moi would like to experience Msaki besides music and writing love letters.

Rapper and actor Sjava also attended the launch. No one believes in those Zulu headgear that men wear like he does. The man seems to believe in that thing more than he believes in himself.

Anyway, what’s your beef with the media bafo? What’s up with the cold, one-worded answers? As if we played any part in your fated relationship with Lady Zamar. All we did was report on what she said. Must we apologise by gifting you a brand-new Brentwood, bhuti?

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content