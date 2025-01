Washed-up Ace runs out of party tricks

Hanthe that stokvel party of Ace Magashule e feletse kae? That party died before it could even get off the ground. Magesh believed that he could pull a magic trick by snatching voters in Free State, kanti yerr, he was to be shown flames.

Moetapele from Parys should have just joined MK Party ya uBaba ka Duduzane and get rewarded with a deployment to parliament. Khona manje, his party is just a nonentity with no relevance.

Kore, there is no mnyakazo there.

