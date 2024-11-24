Shwashwi: What’s happening in the go-through province? 

What’s happening in the go-through province?

Kanti what exactly is happening in Free State government, hantle hantle? It looks like that province needs a sangoma to cleanse its politics. If it’s not people who are being fired from work, it’s a reshuffle of top government officials.

Something is offish with that province and ho batleha dozens of goats to be slaughtered to get rid of bad spirits there. If Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae aka Mama Action is not under attack, it’s the officials being turned into play things. Tjoooo!

