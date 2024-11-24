Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: What’s happening in the go-through province? 

By Sunday World
BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA ? JULY 09: Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae during the Free State legislature first sitting on July 09, 2024 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. It is reported that the Free State Legislature approved the salary of the new Premier. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

What’s happening in the go-through province? 

Kanti what exactly is happening in Free State government, hantle hantle? It looks like that province needs a sangoma to cleanse its politics. If it’s not people who are being fired from work, it’s a reshuffle of top government officials. 


Something is offish with that province and ho batleha dozens of goats to be slaughtered to get rid of bad spirits there. If Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae aka Mama Action is not under attack, it’s the officials being turned into play things. Tjoooo! 

