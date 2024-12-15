Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: What’s with all the drama, e.tv? 

By Sunday World
Hlomla Dandala

What’s with all the drama, e.tv? 

e.tv, do you guys care to kindly explain what is going on with your shows? Is it the production companies that you guys work with or what?  


All your shows are just getting canned, especially Rhythm City’s former slot. Maybe you need to go back to the drawing board.  

Isiphetho just started but there are problems already. I don’t even want to get started with Smoke and Mirrors; Charmaine Mtina is allegedly fired, Hlomla Dandala is leaving and characters are dying on Scandal!  

Maybe the channel needs a cleansing. 

