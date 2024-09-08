Shwashwi: Zapiro doccie to ‘shower’ us with more of his humour 

Zapiro doccie to ‘shower’ us with more of his humour

The new “Showerhead” documentary is going to get Jacob Zuma’s die-hard MK Party fan club up in arms.

Ask me why.

Jonathan Shapiro, alias Zapiro, is diving into his old, spicy cartoons and finally putting words into his drawings.

Zapiro’s been a master at poking fun at dodgy politicians, and he’s back at it, bringing Zuma’s infamous showerhead escapade into the limelight. He’s not holding back, revealing how Zuma highlighted corruption and maladministration in the ANC even before he took office as president.

Remember that infamous cartoon where Zuma was shown ready to rape the justice system? Well, Zapiro’s bringing all those emotions back in the documentary. It’s a wild ride through Zuma’s alleged shenanigans and the chaotic days of his presidency.

The 2008 cartoon caused quite a stir and is still a bold jab at Zuma’s alleged corruption. So, if you’re curious for more juicy details, make sure you catch the documentary. Trust me, it’s definitely worth your penny! Of course he touches on Madiba, Thabo Mbeki and Cyril Ramaphosa.

