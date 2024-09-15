Shwashwi: Strength to you Gogo Skhotheni 

Strength to you Gogo Skhotheni

Shwa would like to send condolences to celebrity gobela Gogo Skhotheni who recently lost her child whowas ill for two years. Moi cannot imagine how tough it must have been for you to bury a child you tried so hard to save, mama.

Must even be worse that they’re accusing you of ukuthwala with your child, hey. But I guess it comes with the fame. They are already judging you that you resumed consultations with your patients a day after the funeral.

I mean, what will sitting on the floor help her with? She has bills to pay, the sooner she goes back to work, the better. Whether you go back to the DJ decks, podcast or the ndumba, just keep moving queen, you have Shwa’s support.

