Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Strength to you Gogo Skhotheni 

By Sunday World
Gogo Skhotheni
Gogo Skhotheni

Strength to you Gogo Skhotheni 

Shwa would like to send condolences to celebrity gobela Gogo Skhotheni who recently lost her child whowas ill for two years. Moi cannot imagine how tough it must have been for you to bury a child you tried so hard to save, mama.  

Must even be worse that they’re accusing you of ukuthwala with your child, hey. But I guess it comes with the fame. They are already judging you that you resumed consultations with your patients a day after the funeral.  


I mean, what will sitting on the floor help her with? She has bills to pay, the sooner she goes back to work, the better. Whether you go back to the DJ decks, podcast or the ndumba, just keep moving queen, you have Shwa’s support. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.