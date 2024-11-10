Take it easy on ‘Zamalek’ and just gorge on the chips, Amakhosi!

Things have been going rather bizarre at the sacred Mount Naturena, the Kaizer Chiefs headquarters. After getting a 4-0 blue-eye from Mamelodi Sundowns, the club issued a statement and called out some of their supporters who were already intoxicated even before the match.

“We observed issues arising early on, with some supporters already under the influence of alcohol before the game, leading to unwanted incidents,” the club said.

Amakhosi need to loosen up a little, this was the Carling Knockout cup after all – where people expect “Zamalek” to flow like a river. Shwa thinks that it is probably the awful brand of football Chiefs play that’s pushing their fans to hit the bottle as a coping measure.

The Khosi Nation needs to calm down and stop with their shenanigans of invading the pitch and throwing missiles on the soccer pitch whenever their team loses.

This kind of behaviour is uncalled for and unacceptable. Three Chiefs fans were arrested and appeared in court. Serves them right.

The Amakhosi fans displayed the same violence and disorder during a league game against Sundowns at the FNB Stadium in September. They simply don’t learn.

Club chairman Bra Kaizer Motaung needs to call a family meeting, address the Chiefs fans, and put an end to their foolish behaviour. Shwa suggest that Chiefs fans take it easy on the brown bottle and go for a bite of the Chiefs’ potato chips instead.

