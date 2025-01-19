Shwashwi: This chef’s heating up emotions instead of cooking 

This chef’s heating up emotions instead of cooking

Whatever Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine “Chef” Nabi is cooking needs to get ready before ho tsha dishebo.

The fiery Nabi must be called to order because he seems to be fighting with referees with almost every game Amakhosi lose.

He was red-carded when they were pierced 1-0 by Golden Arrows, his 724th skirmish with the match officials since his arrival in the country only five months ago.

The danger here is that Nabi is inciting the gullible and exasperated and sometimes hotheaded Chiefs supporters who are going through the most and are on the verge of exploding, any minute now.

