Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: This chef’s heating up emotions instead of cooking 

By Sunday World
This chef’s heating up emotions instead of cooking 
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 08: Nasreddine Nabi, coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium on January 08, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

This chef’s heating up emotions instead of cooking 

Whatever Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine “Chef” Nabi is cooking needs to get ready before ho tsha dishebo.  


The fiery Nabi must be called to order because he seems to be fighting with referees with almost every game Amakhosi lose.  

He was red-carded when they were pierced 1-0 by Golden Arrows, his 724th skirmish with the match officials since his arrival in the country only five months ago.  

The danger here is that Nabi is inciting the gullible and exasperated and sometimes hotheaded Chiefs supporters who are going through the most and are on the verge of exploding, any minute now.  

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.