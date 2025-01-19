Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: This is all about coining it, using poor Tsekeleke  

By Sunday World
Tsekeleke

So, new word is that Tsekeleke’s family has gone full drama mode and dragged in social workers to split him up from his now ex-girlfriend, BlackCat. Why, you ask? Apparently, they couldn’t stand the idea of her managing his coins. Yep, it’s giving “our money” vibes. 


The family started meddling when the lovebirds planned to shack up together. They swooped in, demanding that Tsekeleke pack his bags and head straight back home. But now people are side-eyeing the whole situation.  

Are they just salty, or do they have their own plans for his wallet? Either way, it’s a messy saga, and we’re here for every juicy detail! 

