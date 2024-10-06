Shwashwi: uBaba gives people a taste of freedom 

uBaba gives people a taste of freedom

Ever since he dumped the EFF for the MK Party, Floyd Shivambu has been attending soccer games and watching them from the VIP suites.

He barely did this when he was in the EFF. Last month, he was at Orlando Stadium in Soweto watch the match between Bafana Bafana and Uganda.

Last weekend he was at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg, watching the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Moving to the MK Party has given him room to be free, be himself and enjoy himself a bit, it seems.

He hardly went to football matches when he was in the EFF. It is like he was not free to do as he pleased in the party. It is like someone in the EFF was watching him like a hawk and kept him on a tight leash.

Shivambu can now breathe because Jacob Zuma has given him freedom.

