Anele Mdoda again among the judges to choose Miss SA

Radio and Tv personality, Anele Mdoda, may just have the midas touch when it comes to choosing international beauties. She sat on both panels that saw Rolene Strauss and Zozibini Tunzi not only win MISS SA, but also Miss World and Miss Universe respectively.

She laughs off the moniker and says she doesn’t feel any pressure to find the next international winner.

“It’s never about the judges; it is the belief the young women have in themselves. We just serve as a springboard; the crown finds the contestant whilst she is looking for it. I have always looked for authenticity and a strong sense of self.

Joining her on the judging panel is former Miss South Africa title holders Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala (2010), Liesl Laurie (2015) and Adè van Heerden (2017).

With over 2500 Miss South African hopefuls having submitted their applications, the judges are currently going through the hundreds of entries received – from which they will choose 35 contestants. The top 35 will participate in a virtual interview before a Top 16 is announced.

Mdoda says you can almost spot the winner immediately.

“With Rolene it was when we asked her what she would change about the process and she spoke about a problem she had seen other contestants experiencing and not herself. It was about being so confident that helping others would not even hinder her journey.

“Zozi walked in and shook all our hands, with a little dip as she greeted, manners from home. It’s who she is – solid and authentic – and she remained like that from the beginning and through all the rounds, until she took both crowns. When you are authentic, you do not need to remember who you said you are,” she says. But she warned that the judges are not looking for the next Zozi!

“We want the first you! Be true to yourself. During the judging processes, I have seen a lot of entrants going through all the news channels and reading every newspaper because there is fear that we as judges want to catch them out. We don’t. We are not forcing an entrant to know everything but just to be aware of how your fellow South Africans live. Show us that your existence is not the only one you are aware of and be careful of having one narrative.”

Meanwhile, Laurie says that judging by the high calibre of this year’s entries, South Africa is ready for any international pageant.

“The pageant has definitely evolved on so many levels since I entered in 2015. Almost every girl in the semi-final stage is ready to take on Miss Universe and Miss World,” she says.

It was also announced recently that, for the first time in the history of the Miss South Africa pageant, the top three finalists will represent the country at the world’s three most prestigious pageants Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane