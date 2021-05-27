Checkout Cassper Nyovest’s suburb as rapper gives fans a tour

Johannesburg – South African rapper Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to give his fans a short tour of the area which he lives in.

In the video which he posted, horses can be seen on an estate. According to reports, the house he lives in is believed to be worth about R10 million, in Kyalami, Johannesburg.

Nyovest said that he grew up being woken up by the loud sound of taxis and now he wakes up to the sound of horses.

Watch the video below:

Taking a walk around my neighborhood. Work hard bafethu!!! Soft life!! pic.twitter.com/d2XlOUKJRJ — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 23, 2021

