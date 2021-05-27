Take the Sunday World Survey
E-edition
Subscribe
Take the Sunday World Survey
E-edition
Subscribe
News

Checkout Cassper Nyovest’s suburb as rapper gives fans a tour

By SUNDAY WORLD
Cassper Nyovest

Johannesburg – South African rapper Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to give his fans a short tour of the area which he lives in.

In the video which he posted, horses can be seen on an estate. According to reports, the house he lives in is believed to be worth about R10 million, in Kyalami, Johannesburg.

Nyovest said that he grew up being woken up by the loud sound of taxis and now he wakes up to the sound of horses.

Watch the video below: 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.