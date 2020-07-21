News

Master KG’s Jerusalema spreads across the globe

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Master KG’s song, Jerusalema, has resulted in a dance that has gone viral worldwide and the song is being dubbed into other languages.

Even the deaf can hear the song, which has found new flavour since being released in November last year- as an ENCA language interpreter signed the words while moving rhythmically to the catchy beat.

 

Several videos are being uploaded as various nations challenge each other to do the steps which are similar to the popular dance, The Bart.


Others have said that it reminds them of the Macarena of the 1990s era which also took off worldwide.

A Spanish artist, Matias Javier from Santiago in Chile, has also released a Spanish version of the Master KG hit.

 

Featuring Nomcebo Zikode, Master KG’s gospel hit was originally viewed one million times in the first week and more than 44 million times more since the release on the YouTube platform.

But what gave it worldwide appeal was the remix featuring Burna Boy earlier this year.

Countries including France, Belgium, Austria, USA, Italy, Spain, Germany, Portugal and many more have caught on to the infectious tune.

As for the dance, Master KG, says it originated as a result of a dance challenge in Angola, after a group of friends recorded themselves and posted the video – and it spread across the globe.

He said he was promoting his album in Portugal just before the lockdown and is proud to have left his signature behind.

 

 

 

 

Author


Similar stories

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Pregnant

Rapper Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her first child. For those who don't follow every single move Minaj makes,...
Read more
Covid-19

Isono on a production break

The upcoming star-studded telenovela Isono has been put on a production break due to the COVID-19 surge in the country. The BET Africa drama brags...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal