Master KG’s Jerusalema spreads across the globe

Master KG’s song, Jerusalema, has resulted in a dance that has gone viral worldwide and the song is being dubbed into other languages.

Even the deaf can hear the song, which has found new flavour since being released in November last year- as an ENCA language interpreter signed the words while moving rhythmically to the catchy beat.

I know y'all are talking about #Shaka & #jacuzzi but how the hell did I miss this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/681jweT3pX — Kamo Marven (@AkeMarven) July 20, 2020

Several videos are being uploaded as various nations challenge each other to do the steps which are similar to the popular dance, The Bart.

Others have said that it reminds them of the Macarena of the 1990s era which also took off worldwide.

A Spanish artist, Matias Javier from Santiago in Chile, has also released a Spanish version of the Master KG hit.

MUSIC: Master KG’s Jerusalema gets a Spanish cover A Spanish artist all the way from Santiago, Chile, has recorded a cover version of Jerusalema. Listen to Matias Javier’s version below 👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿#KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/PkhpC6rwXP — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) July 17, 2020

Featuring Nomcebo Zikode, Master KG’s gospel hit was originally viewed one million times in the first week and more than 44 million times more since the release on the YouTube platform.

But what gave it worldwide appeal was the remix featuring Burna Boy earlier this year.

Countries including France, Belgium, Austria, USA, Italy, Spain, Germany, Portugal and many more have caught on to the infectious tune.

As for the dance, Master KG, says it originated as a result of a dance challenge in Angola, after a group of friends recorded themselves and posted the video – and it spread across the globe.

He said he was promoting his album in Portugal just before the lockdown and is proud to have left his signature behind.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom