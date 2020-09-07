TT Mbha lets bygones be bygones

Living The Dream With Somizi star and realtor Thato “TT” Mbha has extended an olive branch to 5FM DJ Ms Cosmo for lying that he had attended the ACT Now march against gender-based violence in June, knowing that he was COVID-19 positive.

Speaking to Sunday World yesterday, Mbha, whose book has already sold over 1 500 copies, said although Ms Cosmo has not personally apologised to him, he has forgiven her for her caper.

“She was just blatantly ignorant by saying those things, but I don’t hold grudges, I have forgiven her,” he said.

In his book, Tough Talk With TT Mbha, in which he chronicles his painful journey to recovery from the virulent disease, Mbha said he wanted to press criminal charges against Ms Cosmo after receiving calls from journalists asking for his comment about the allegations.

“Now you can imagine, I’m on day eight, trying to deal with the fact that my other daughter, Tumi, just tested positive, trying to navigate the realities of this isolation in the household and then this text shows up [enquiries],” read parts of the book. He said he called his friend and TV star, Andile Ncube to investigate the matter.

Mbha said at his behest, Ncube engaged Ms Cosmo about her claims, but she could not produce evidence.

Author



Ngwako Malatji