Childhood battle inspires new skincare brand

Nonceba Hlengani’s childhood battle with skin problems were a huge inspiration for her thriving skincare range known as Zuru Skincare operating under Xitsavi Health, a family business.

Starting the Zuru Skincare range with her family was a breakthrough after the 27-year-old had tried a variety of products and visited dermatologists without success.

A marketing management graduate, Hlengani studied at the Midrand Graduate Institute, now known as the Pearson Institute, and gained hands-on experience in marketing and sales through her skincare brands.

Speaking to the Sunday World this week, she said in 2016 her family established Xitsavi Health with the aim of venturing into the African skincare market. The family business had previously collaborated with CW Pharmaceuticals, one of South Africa’s leading cosmetics manufacturers.

“After many attempts and failures to find the right products from the ones available in retail stores, CW Pharmaceuticals assisted with new natural ingredients and formulations, a good formulation that seems to work on my skin problems,” said Hlengani.

The Zuru Skincare range was conceived after many trials and errors with products such as face washes, toners, as well as day and night creams.

“Zuru Skincare offers a facial skincare range that helps with skin problems such as acne, pigmentation and dark spots. Our products are also good for maintaining skin.”

To make her range a success, Hlengani embarked on a journey to search for natural products that would help restore her skin. She eventually found what worked for her skin, which she turned into Zuru Skincare. This later gave birth to ZuruBaby, a personal brand that offers skin solutions to babies, from new-born to primary level ages.

“Our products have the added benefit to help with certain skin difficulties which babies experience, such as dry skin to mild eczema because of natural ingredients.

“We have products such as the baby hair and body wash, baby lotion, tissue oil [for moms and babies], bum paste and bum spray, which are new to the baby market,” said Hlengani.

Hlengani said they also offer white-brand manufacturing services to people or companies looking to manufacture personal care products such as ZuruBaby under their own name.

The Zuru Skincare founder said the biggest achievement was having their products at select Clicks stores nationwide. “We also have Zuru baby products available in select stores in Namibia,” she added.

To market their product they use social media and have brand ambassadors.

