Mariah Carey to release memoir

Music sensation Mariah Carey’s memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, will be available in South Africa in November this year.

In this book, the global icon tells the story of her inspiring journey of her struggles of race, identity, class, childhood and family trauma. The book also tells how the star survived these journeys while climbing the ladder to superstardom in the music industry.

In her own words and song lyrics, Carey reveals untold moments and intimate experiences along with anecdotes of sacred moments with iconic figures to craft an honest, unique and vivid portrait of her extraordinary life.

“This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered,” Carey shared in a letter shared on social media post.

“Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit,” she said.

The memoir was written with Michaela Angela Davis for Andy Cohen Books and Pan Macmillan and as an Audible book. Ingrid Connell, Editorial Director at Pan Macmillan UK, will edit the UK print version.

As an additional commemorative moment for the recent 30th Anniversary of Carey’s debut album release and the beginning of her career, there will be additional surprises and rarities in the coming months.

Throughout her career, Carey has sold over 200 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom