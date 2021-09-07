Zando debuts as Pick n Pay Clothing’s ecommerce fashion outlet

Johannesburg- Pick n Pay Clothing has launched an exciting and first of its kind partnership with online fashion retailer, Zando.

As of the 7th of September 2021, Pick n Pay Clothing fashion ranges will be available for purchase on the Zando online platform, extending accessibility beyond its physical stores across the country and online at www.pnpclothing.co.za .

“Pick n Pay Clothing customers will have more access to our clothing ranges through Zando, and we look forward to welcoming new customers who we know will enjoy the quality and affordable pieces of highly desirable fashion that we offer,” says Hazel Pillay: GM Pick n Pay Clothing.

Through Zando, which is well-established in online fashion and clothing retail, Pick n Pay will be able to diversify its customer base, reaching more customers, and creating more opportunities for shoppers to access their range.

Pick n Pay Clothing will make its debut today on www.zando.co.za and on the Zando android and IOS apps.

“We are looking forward to offering our customers another channel to access our popular clothing ranges, and to welcoming new customers into the fold,” says Pillay.

Pillay says the collaboration with Zando was the logical next phase for Pick n Clothing which has fast built a reputation for offering affordable and accessible brands that are on trend and made with quality materials.

“We are proud to offer savvy and fashion-forward customers every-day essential wear that makes it easy to update their wardrobes whenever they want and helps them keep up with the latest trends without breaking the bank.”

Zando.co.za was established in 2012 and since then has grown to become one of South Africa’s biggest online fashion platforms. It forms part of the Jumia Group, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform in Africa.

“By entering into a partnership with Pick n Pay Clothing, we are extending value to our customers by increasing the assortment on our platform. Having Pick n Pay Clothing onboard provides our shoppers with access to the latest trends at affordable prices, which we really are excited about.” says Grant Brown, CEO: Zando.

Pick n Pay Clothing has become acknowledged as a progressive brand, recently launching its second instalment of limited edited designer wear collections in collaboration with young emerging SA designers, mentored by veteran SA fashion designer, Gavin Rajah.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma