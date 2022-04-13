E-edition
Ayanda Thabethe is a mother to bouncing baby boy

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Ayanda Thabethe Instagram

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe shared her motherhood journey on social media, announcing that she has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

The beautiful Celebrity Game Night star shared an emotional video where she chronicled her pregnancy journey right up to the birth of her bundle of joy, writing in the caption that she was happy about her newly found love.

Ayanda almost shares a birthday with her child, who was born on March 16, a day shy of her birthday.

“Finally, my forever has come,” she wrote.

Ayanda snatched Mozambique’s most eligible bachelor known as Peter and they have been going strong for a while.

