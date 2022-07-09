‘Ayeye: Stripped’ makes comeback to the screen

Ayeye returns to TV after an eight-year-long break. The second season, Ayeye: Stripped, will make its premier on Mzansi Magic on August 5.

The show was originally set at Maboneng Precinct in Johannesburg. This time it is set in Bryanston, also in Johannesburg and will reflect the lives of the rich once their source of income gets snatched away from them.

The star-studded cast includes Rosemary Zimu, Tebogo Thobejane, Luthando “BU” Mthembu, Kealeboga Masango, Moya Maweni, Pabee Mohanedi and Charles Phasha.

The storyline follows a monied stay-at-home mom Zoleka played by Zimu, who ventures into adult content creation to maintain the expensive lifestyle after the death of her baby-daddy. She also witnesses her in-laws take everything away from her.

M-Net local entertainment channels director Shirly Adonisi said the show will follow the anthology trend where each season brings a new cast.

“As a channel, we’re adaptable and ahead of the curve, which is why we’re embracing the anthology format for some of our shows. The first season of Ayeye gave viewers plenty to talk about, and this new season is just as topical.

“It’s important that we keep up with what’s happening in the world around us and reflect that on screen,” she said.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author