Black Friday was once the ultimate shopping showdown, with bargain hunters racing against the clock to get their hands on discounted televisions, smartphones and household appliances.

But as the cost of living continues to squeeze household budgets, South Africans appear to be approaching the annual shopping event, which is set for November 27 this year, with a different mindset.

From stocking up on groceries to buying household essentials, Black Friday appears to be increasingly becoming less about treating yourself and more about making sure there is enough money left to enjoy the festive season and meet December’s financial demands.

Statistics South Africa’s retail trade figures point to this changing spending pattern. In 2025, November accounted for 45.9% of combined November and December retail sales, up from 42.5% in 2011.

The strongest gains were recorded among general dealers, which include supermarkets and household-goods retailers.

Consumer intentions tell a similar story. A 2025 Pick n Pay Smart Shopper survey found that 70% of respondents planned to prioritise groceries over luxury purchases during Black Friday.

For Lerato Moleko, strategy director at Penquin, the figures reflect a broader shift in how consumers approach the annual sales event.

“Black Friday is still about finding a good deal, but the reason behind the purchase is changing. Consumers are thinking beyond the sale itself and looking at how they can use November to prepare for December,” he explains.

“It’s becoming less about buying something simply because it’s discounted and more about making purchases that help them manage the months ahead.”

December’s financial reality changing shopping habits

In South Africa, December is rarely just about holidays and celebrations. For many households, the month comes with a lengthy list of financial responsibilities, including travelling, buying Christmas presents, contributing towards family gatherings and ensuring there is enough food on the table.

The festive season can quickly become an expensive exercise, particularly for households already stretched by rising living costs and everyday financial commitments.

Wonga’s 2025 Summer Spending Survey highlighted the competing demands facing consumers, with respondents planning to spend an average of R2,261 on food and drinks, R1,166 on local travel and transport, and R1,135 on gifts.

Among those planning to travel, 52% said their primary reason was visiting family rather than going on holiday. These expenses help explain why November promotions are taking on a more practical role in household budgets.

Purchasing groceries and household essentials at genuinely reduced prices could free up money for other festive-season commitments, whether that means travelling to the Eastern Cape, buying gifts for children or contributing towards a family Christmas lunch.

Moleko believes consumers are becoming more conscious of the competing demands on their money.

“This isn’t necessarily about consumers becoming less interested in the things they want. It’s about understanding what else that money needs to cover. December is an important time for families, but it can also be an expensive one. If Black Friday helps people get some of those costs out of the way earlier, it gives them a little more control over how they spend in the weeks that follow,” he says.

The bargain is only worth it if the saving is real. For retailers, the changing consumer mindset presents an opportunity to rethink what makes a successful Black Friday campaign.

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While heavily discounted electronics and appliances will continue attracting attention, practical offers on groceries, household goods, personal care products and gifts could resonate with consumers trying to stretch their budgets.

However, the appeal of a discount ultimately depends on whether it offers genuine value. Consumers are increasingly being encouraged to distinguish between products they actually need and purchases driven by the excitement of a limited-time promotion.

Moleko argues that brands should pay attention to the financial realities shaping consumer decisions rather than relying solely on urgency and eye-catching discounts.

“Brands need to understand what Black Friday means to consumers now. It’s not just a moment to push products or create urgency,” he says.

“It’s an opportunity to offer something genuinely useful at a time when people are planning how to make their money stretch.”

“The brands that recognise that will be better placed to build trust with consumers,” he adds.

A different kind of festive-season win

Black Friday remains one of the biggest events on South Africa’s retail calendar, but the definition of a successful shopping spree appears to be changing.

For some consumers, the victory may still be walking away with a discounted television or the latest smartphone. For others, it could mean having December’s groceries sorted, transport money set aside and a little breathing room in an otherwise demanding household budget.

Perhaps the biggest Black Friday bargain is no longer what shoppers manage to buy, but how much financial pressure they can avoid carrying into the festive season.

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