Cape Town chef Marcus Gericke earns global recognition for celebrating South African cuisine

At the age of six, Marcus Gericke walked into the kitchen where his father, a chef and lecturer, was working. The awestruck boy has since grown up and become the executive chef behind Journey, the signature 11-course tasting experience at Urchin Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency in Cape Town.

This is where chef Gericke is creating his own take on elegant South African cuisine, inspired by some of the Western Cape’s tastes.

Named Africa’s Best Fine Dining Experience and South Africa’s Best Culinary Experience at the 2026 World Culinary Awards, Journey is a personal exploration of the places, people, flavours and memories that have shaped Gericke’s relationship with food.

Gericke’s exceptional talents in cricket, rugby, soccer, swimming and golf gave him the option of playing professional sports. He chose the kitchen and a chef’s apron instead, saying cooking was his first love.

“Becoming a chef has always been it. I played a lot of sports and did really well but cooking was always something I was even better at,” he says.

He remembers long hours cooking with his now-late father, filled with unlimited moments of chopping, braising and mixing alongside each other. One of Gericke’s most treasured childhood memories is earning his first culinary certificate at the age of 10. The award-winning chef said he had practised the menu with sheer determination, careful not to make mistakes during the assessment.

Although he cannot recall much about the day of the competition, the picture taken with his father captures his old man’s pride, preserving the fond memories shared between the two.

That early bond continues to find expression in his cooking, particularly through Journey’s bread course. The recipe is taken from Lanzerac, which Gericke describes as the country’s oldest recorded bread recipe, which father and son reworked.

“It’s quite a nice way just to remember him. It’s obviously something we do every single day before we start service, making the bread. It’s a nice way to tell that story and keep his memory alive,” he says.

Other featured dishes include Paternoster-inspired crayfish, Cape Malay pickled fish, venison, oxtail with samp and a modern twist on the classic peppermint crisp tart.

When the idea behind Journey was suggested, Gericke proposed creating something distinctly South African. The concept gradually developed into a culinary road trip celebrating the Western Cape. The team travelled across the province, meeting producers, discovering ingredients and drawing inspiration from the people and places that give the region its culinary identity.

The resulting menu takes diners through the Cape Winelands, George, Paternoster and the Bo-Kaap, where the restaurant is based. Each destination bringing its own culinary personality to the table.

“We really want to talk about South African food but uplift it to a standard that is so amazing that if your grandmother or mother had a culinary degree, this is what she would do with it,” he says.

Having worked in kitchens locally and internationally, Gericke says those experiences helped him refine his techniques, understand flavour combinations and develop his culinary identity.

For the past six years, he has been particularly interested in telling a South African food story. His current role has given him the opportunity to bring that ambition to life.

The double victory at the World Culinary Awards is therefore particularly meaningful. “It’s massive for all of us, from the culinary team all the way through to the front-of-house team. It means the absolute most to us,” he says.

He is equally quick to acknowledge the farmers, fishermen, suppliers and producers who contribute to the experience, as well as his diverse kitchen team, whose different backgrounds and culinary experiences bring fresh perspectives to the menu.

Away from the demands of the professional kitchen, Gericke enjoys visiting other restaurants and eating at home.

His wife’s pasta, whether lasagne or bolognese, is always a winner in his book.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter