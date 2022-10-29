Choosing the right products for glowing skin

Choosing the right antioxidant for a glowing skin this spring may be a challenge as the beauty shelves are packed with brands claiming to contain the best.

But what is the best?

Renowned specialist in aesthetic medicine, Dr Alek Nikolic, says to find out what works for you, you should focus on what your main skin concern is, so you can find the best ingredient to use on a daily basis.

Nikolic says antioxidants are essential in fighting free-radical damage or oxidative damage, which is the main cause for ageing skin after sun and Ultraviolet light damage. He says oxidative damage results in “rough texture, pores, pigmentation and wrinkles”.

“Often, we are not even aware of the light waves emitted from our computers, laptop screens and mobile devices, but they can cause damage to the skin.

“Your best approach when choosing an appropriate antioxidant for your skin is to focus on your main skin concern. By using this approach as your starting point, the choice of antioxidant is made much easier and is less confusing,” he says.

He says for hyperpigmentation, it is best to add Vitamin A to your night-time routine. This ingredient is also effective for acne and oily skin.

“Vitamin A has been shown to help reduce sebum production, which is one of the major contributors to pores, oily skin and bacteria accumulation, resulting in breakouts and acne lesions.

“People who suffer from rough or textured skin will benefit from a combination approach of Vitamin C in the morning and Vitamin A at night. In the same light, if you suffer from a combination of skin concerns like fine lines and wrinkles, pigmentation pores and rough texture, your best approach would be to combine Vitamins A and C into your skin regimes,” says Nikolic.

The skincare doctor says he prefers using Granactive retinol for fine lines and wrinkles. However, he advises patients to only use it for three nights for the first two weeks and then every two days for an additional two weeks.

“This will help reduce any skin reactions or sensitivity. If you don’t experience any side effects, you can continue applying Vitamin A every night. Start with a lower strength first and then slowly move up to the higher strength of retinol or granactive retinol.”

