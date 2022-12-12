Dino Expo is about fun and education

The kids favourite, The Dino Expo, has come to Central Square Sandton, in the north of Jozi for educational and fun activities this festive season and maybe a family outing as the exhibition opened its doors on November 11 and runs until January 22.

During this time, children of all ages will be mesmerised by something they regard as a dream come true, a walk in Jurassic Park.

The first thought when walking inside would be the Jurassic Park movie, where the exploration of the dinosaur world, education and fun turns into a nightmare when things get out of hand.

Not to worry, even in the movie, there is no reality, so kids and maybe the young at heart adults can explore the world of the extinct creatures without fear of being attacked by the beasts.

As you walk in, you are swallowed by a wide-opened mouth of a dinosaur, and you know it is about to get scarily exciting.

The most thrilling adventure for children would be touching the lifesize dinosaurs made to look as real as possible. While some are only a pleasure to the eyes, most of the dinosaurs are designed to create some eerily fun playground around “Jurassic Park”.

Children can take a train around the creatures or decide to ride some of the gigantic animals. The robotic features are made to trigger the pumping of adrenaline. You can go face to face with the life-size Tyrannosaurus Rex, also known as King of the Tyrant Lizards, one of the fiercest animals to have walked the earth.

The name is derived from Greek translating to tyrant lizard king. It ruled what is now known as North America and Asia at least 68 million years ago.

You get to see its blinking eyes, swaying tail and the razor-sharp teeth. Of course, it would not be a dinosaur World without the harsh roaring sounds taking us back to how loud dinosaurs must have been.

The little ones, end up being archaeologists, they are taught how to discover the bones of dinosaurs buried in history. This is to learn about the previous existence of the animals and understand how important it is to preserve life and avoid the extinction of our fauna and flora.

If your baby is too young to be climbing, discovering skeletons, and getting on the trains, then they are most welcome to play with the family as they discover dinosaur eggs, jump on the castle and just roll in the ball pool – if they are older, they can indulge in driving Jurassic Park cars.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author