Dlepu’s ‘Feel Good Series’ grows in leaps and bounds

When Nandi Dlepu founded the Feel Good Series, she had no idea that her dream of empowering young creatives would grow in leaps and bounds.

The series, a monthly day party that takes place on the last Saturday of the month at the Victoria Yards in Johannesburg, has since evolved into a three-part musical experience.

The laid-back daytime groove stretches into the evening and features guest appearances by some of Mzansi’s favorite artists.

“The Feel Good Series is a platform dedicated to celebrating and showcasing tomorrow’s music today,” said Dlepu.

“We do this through our live performance parties, listening parties, and festivals. Back in 2017, when the platform was founded, I was simply moved and inspired by the overwhelming talent that existed, but that also didn’t have enough opportunity to showcase itself.”

Dlepu attributes much of the platform’s success to the people’s love for music, saying there is a great audience or community and different experiences that are well-curated sonically and aesthetically.

“We have attracted some great partners and sponsors, which has made this wonderful dream of mine, music lovers coming together, into a real thing. As a platform, we’re excited and positively challenged about the future,” said Dlepu.

She added that the series will remain relevant by serving the music community, and noted that she constantly thinks about other features to add to the series to keep its standard high.

For the August edition, the Feel Good Series partnered with The Foschini Group’s (TFG) leading denim brand, Relay Jeans, to launch a new campaign dubbed Be Undefined on August 27.

Brand lead at TFG Kaybee Ntloana said denim is a versatile fabric that can be worn up and down and has undoubtedly become a part of everyday life as it transcends age, gender, and class.

It is arguably more than a cotton fabric as it allows for self-expression through craftsmanship from colour, buttons, pockets, belts, fits and the cut made, according to Ntloana.

The campaign focuses on empowering individuality and opening up the beauty of great denim to everyone. Ntloana added that South Africa has an ever-evolving denim culture that has been expressed and experienced in different ways over the years.

“As a brand, we’re all about empowering individuality and opening up the beauty of great denim to everyone.

“To put a spotlight on the local denim culture movement, we have launched this fresh campaign that will live across all our 113 stores in southern Africa and across all digital platforms, encouraging us to step out and lead the way in pushing the culture forward, together with the individuals and communities that represent it.

Through this campaign with the Feel Good Series, TFG wants to make sure that everyone can see themselves represented in their favorite denim, added Ntloana.

