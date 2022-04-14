E-edition
DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards’ nominees announced

By Mbalenhle Zuma
DBN Gogo is up for favourite DJ and Favourite Personality DsTV awards - Pic Instagram

The DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards nominees were announced during a function at the Polo Room at Inanda Club on Wednesday night.

The awards, which recognise and celebrate local talent, are back this year after a two-year pause as a result of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

The nominee show was hosted by Lawrence Maleka, who will also take centre stage at the fourth installment of the popular awards show in June.

MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi said the company prides itself on being at the forefront of storytelling on the continent, sharing that the broadcaster celebrates the greatness of the talent in South Africa.

“We are excited to be back on stage and on screen for the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards. The nominees are all deserving but the only way to make sure your favourite wins is to vote,” she said.

“Through the MyDStv App and on the Mzansi Magic website, you can make your voice heard and guarantee that your star of choice walks away with an award.”

The awards have grown in popularity over the years and have become a must-see event on the local calendar. The awards ceremony will be held at Sun Arena in Pretoria on June 25 and will also be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).

Nominees for this year’s awards:

FAVOURITE SONG

Zakes Bantwini & Kasango – Osama
Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft Ami Faku – Asibe Happy
Young Stunna ft Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Adiwele
Makhadzi ft Prince Benza – Ghanama
Big Zulu ft Intaba Yase Dubai & Riky Rick – Imali Eningi

FAVOURITE TV PRESENTER

Motshidisi Mohono
Lawrence Maleka
Leanne Manas
Thembekile Mrototo
Thuso Motaung

FAVOURITE COMEDIAN

Skhumba Hlophe
Mpho Popps
Celeste Ntuli
Nina Hastie
Mashabela

FAVOURITE RISING STAR

Hope Mbhele
Young Stunna
Uncle Vinny
Daliwonga
Kwenzo Ngcobo

FAVOURITE RADIO PERSONALITY

Thomas Msengana & Skhumba
Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize
Lerato Kganyago
Thando Thabethe
Sphectacula & DJ Naves

FAVOURITE ACTOR

Abdul Khoza
Zolisa Xaluva
Thapelo Sebogodi
Bonko Khoza
Vusi Kunene

FAVOURITE ACTRESS

Sannah Mchunu
Zikhona Sodlaka
Deli Malinga
Shoki Mmola
Thembi Seete

FAVOURITE MUSIC ARTIST/GROUP

Makhadzi
Hle
Zakes Bantwini
Big Zulu
Scorpion Kings

FAVOURITE DJ

Scorpion Kings
DBN Gogo
Major League DJz
De Mthuda
DJ Shimza

FAVOURITE SPORTS PERSONALITY

Rassie Erasmsus
Ntando Mahlangu
Pitso Mosimane
Temba Bavuma
Benni McCarthy

FAVOURITE PERSONALITY

Makhadzi
Shauwn Mkhize
Connie Ferguson
DBN Gogo
LaSizwe

