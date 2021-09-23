Empress of art Nombulelo Dassie nominated as ‘Best Creative Artist’

Although her family initially did not support her, Dassie persevered.

She says they wanted her to have a stable income and job.

Dassie said, “I am a full-time artist. Art is my nine to five”.

As time went by, they grew fond of her art and the idea of doing art full time.

“This has never been an easy journey, it’s still not easy but I believe, and I have faith that one of these good days my art will be seen by millions”.

Dassi has exhibited her work in several exhibitions including the Galerie Noko Gallery in Port Elizabeth and the Tanya Baxter Contemporary Art Gallery in London.

Dassie says she believes that her role as an artist is to narrate untold stories and to, “Provide their societies with a sense of joy, happiness, and interaction as well as inspiration”.

She says her art is simply for everyone, with no specific genres. However, she dwells mostly on portraying human faces.

“I love drawing portraits,” she said.

“I love almost everything I create”, the artist said.

Dassie said she sold her most expensive piece, a commissioned oil painting landscape for R10 000.

Although Dassie feels, “It’s very difficult being in a very male-dominated art industry as a woman. Because l feel like I have to work ten times harder just to be recognized for my work to be seen.”

She is now nominated for the ‘Best Creative Artist’ at the Boltz Awards.

