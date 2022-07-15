Alex FM music manager gunned down during armed robbery

The Alexandra community radio station, known as Alex FM, has been dealt a devastating blow following the murder of one of its key players, Joshua Mbatha, who was gunned down during a robbery on Thursday evening.

He was among the eight people who have been reported to have been killed by the notorious gang, terrorising the community, on Thursday evening.

DJ Jorontinah, as his fans would refer to him, was serving as the station’s music manager.

According to the chairperson of the station, Isaac Mangena, Mbatha was on his way home with two of his colleagues when they were attacked by three unknown gunmen.

“He was with his colleagues Sammy Ramodike and Matome Mookanedi when they were stopped by about three gunmen at 7th Selbourne. The gunmen took their phones and shoes before shooting Joshua on the chest,” said Mangena.

The 32-year-old was rushed to the Masakhane Clinic where he succumbed to his injuries later in the evening.

Mangena added: “A promising career gone too soon. Let us keep the family and Josh’s colleagues in our prayers. May his soul rest in peace. Funeral and memorial service details will be announced in due course after consultation with the family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex FM 89.1 (@alexfmradio)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author