All the Grammy winners – Silk Sonic wins Record of the Year

If you didn’t get to see who the winners for the 64th Awards were, you can check them here.
Hosted by SA’s Trevor Noah, it was held in Las Vegas on Monday evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. DJ Black Coffee’s Subconscious album also scored an award.
Album of the Year
We Are — Jon Batiste
Record of the Year
“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic
Song of the Year
“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Best New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love for Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Subconsciously — Black Coffee
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Tree Falls — Taylor Eigst
Best Rock Performance
“Making a Fire” — Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
“The Alien” — Dream Theater
Best Rock Song
“Waiting on a War” — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
Medicine at Midnight — Foo Fighters
Best Alternative Music Album
Daddy’s Home — St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance (tie)
“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Fight for You” — H.E.R.
Best R&B Song
“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic
Best Progressive R&B Album
Table for Two — Lucky Daye
Best R&B Album
Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance
“Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Hurricane” — Kanye West featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
“Jail” — Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)
Best Rap Album
Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator
Best Country Solo Performance
“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne
Best Country Song
“Cold” — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Best Country Album
Starting Over — Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album
Divine Tides — Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” — Chick Corea, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Skyline — Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver — Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Mirror Mirror — Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Never Lost” — CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Believe for It” — CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Old Church Basement — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best Gospel Album
Believe for It — CeCe Winans
Best Roots Gospel Album
My Savior — Carrie Underwood
Best Latin Pop Album
Mendó — Alex Cuba
Best Música Urbana Album
El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Origen — Juanes
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)
A Mis 80’s — Vicente Fernández
Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing! — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best American Roots Performance
“Cry” — Jon Batiste
Best American Roots Song
“Cry” — Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
Best Americana Album
Native Sons — Los Lobos
Best Bluegrass Album
My Bluegrass Heart — Béla Fleck
Best Traditional Blues Album
I Be Trying — Cedric Burnside
Best Contemporary Blues Album
662 — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best Folk Album
They’re Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kau Ka Pe’a — Kalani Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
Beauty in the Silence — Soja
Best Global Music Performance
“Mohabbat” — Arooj Aftab
Best Global Music Album
Mother Nature — Angelique Kidjo
Best Children’s Music Album
A Colorful World — Falu
Best Spoken Word Album (includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle
Best Comedy Album
Sincerely Louis CK — Louis C.K.
Best Musical Theater Album
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical — Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The United States vs. Billie Holiday — Andra Day; Salaam Remi, compilation producer; Lynn Fainchtein, music supervisor
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Queen’s Gambit — Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
Soul — Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“All Eyes On Me” (from Inside) — Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
Best Instrumental Composition
“Eberhard” — Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Meta Knight’s Revenge” (from Kirby Superstar) — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (the 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“To the Edge of Longing” (edit version) — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)
Best Orchestral Performance
“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Choral Performance
“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand'” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)
Best Opera Recording
“Glass: Akhnaten” — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears” — Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Alone Together” — Jennifer Koh
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Mythologies — Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann; Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, pianist (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)
Best Music Video
“Freedom” — Jon Batiste
Best Music Film
Summer of Soul — Various Artists
