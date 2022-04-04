All the Grammy winners – Silk Sonic wins Record of the Year

If you didn’t get to see who the winners for the 64th Awards were, you can check them here.

Hosted by SA’s Trevor Noah, it was held in Las Vegas on Monday evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. DJ Black Coffee’s Subconscious album also scored an award.

Album of the Year

We Are — Jon Batiste

Record of the Year

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously — Black Coffee

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Tree Falls — Taylor Eigst

Best Rock Performance

“Making a Fire” — Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

“The Alien” — Dream Theater

Best Rock Song

“Waiting on a War” — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

Medicine at Midnight — Foo Fighters

Best Alternative Music Album

Daddy’s Home — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance (tie)

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Fight for You” — H.E.R.

Best R&B Song

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Best Progressive R&B Album

Table for Two — Lucky Daye

Best R&B Album

Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Hurricane” — Kanye West featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

“Jail” — Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

Best Rap Album

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Solo Performance

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne

Best Country Song

“Cold” — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album

Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album

Divine Tides — Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” — Chick Corea, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Skyline — Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver — Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror — Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Never Lost” — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Believe for It” — CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Old Church Basement — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Gospel Album

Believe for It — CeCe Winans

Best Roots Gospel Album

My Savior — Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Pop Album

Mendó — Alex Cuba

Best Música Urbana Album

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Origen — Juanes

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)

A Mis 80’s — Vicente Fernández

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing! — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry” — Jon Batiste

Best American Roots Song

“Cry” — Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Best Americana Album

Native Sons — Los Lobos

Best Bluegrass Album

My Bluegrass Heart — Béla Fleck

Best Traditional Blues Album

I Be Trying — Cedric Burnside

Best Contemporary Blues Album

662 — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Folk Album

They’re Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kau Ka Pe’a — Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

Beauty in the Silence — Soja

Best Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat” — Arooj Aftab

Best Global Music Album

Mother Nature — Angelique Kidjo

Best Children’s Music Album

A Colorful World — Falu

Best Spoken Word Album (includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle

Best Comedy Album

Sincerely Louis CK — Louis C.K.

Best Musical Theater Album

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical — Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The United States vs. Billie Holiday — Andra Day; Salaam Remi, compilation producer; Lynn Fainchtein, music supervisor

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Queen’s Gambit — Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Soul — Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“All Eyes On Me” (from Inside) — Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

Best Instrumental Composition

“Eberhard” — Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Meta Knight’s Revenge” (from Kirby Superstar) — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (the 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“To the Edge of Longing” (edit version) — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

Best Orchestral Performance

“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Choral Performance

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand'” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

Best Opera Recording

“Glass: Akhnaten” — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears” — Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Alone Together” — Jennifer Koh

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Mythologies — Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann; Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, pianist (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

Best Music Video

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

Best Music Film

Summer of Soul — Various Artists

