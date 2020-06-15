BET Africa’s edgy new drama ‘set to thrill’

The show ‘will resonate with local audiences’

The art of storytelling continues to fascinate actress Rami Chuene, who is back on Mzansi’s television screens on BET Africa’s latest drama series, Isono.

Chuene, who recently departed from her popular role as Gracious Mabuza in Mzansi Magic’s telenovela The Queen, has now comfortably set her eyes on the role of Jumima.

“Jumima is completely different to any of the characters I’ve played. The character is handled with care and the sensitivity it commands. I honestly believe that when you see or watch Jumima, you will not see Gracious or Khomotjo,” she says.

“She has suffered a lot of trauma and still tries to be as normal as possible. And I think that is a norm for a lot of women in South Africa. We deal with so much trauma and fear but still try to make a living, take care of our families and go to work. Just doing this kind of research has shown me that we’re all dealing with trauma in different degrees – some worse than the others – and trying to go through life,” she says.

Chuene has been cast alongside award-winning actress Nthati Moshesh and actors Senzo Radebe and Bohang Moeko.

The telenovela, which will be broadcast across the continent, tells the story of a dysfunctional family.

Moshesh says: “I cannot express what a milestone this is for the South African entertainment industry. To take such an admired art form, celebrated by millions of South Africans, and put it on a global platform is an accomplishment we can all be proud of. I am humbled by the opportunity and look forward to sharing this powerful story with audiences across the world.”

“Isono features an award-winning cast that delivers an edgy storyline, which is set to resonate with local viewers,” says Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager for editorial at ViacomCBS Networks Africa.

Isono will start screening on July 27 on BET Africa at 9.30pm.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane