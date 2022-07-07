Beware of scammers posing as club DJ Lamiez on social media

Award-winning club DJ Lamiez Holworthy has warned of scammers who use her name to defraud people.

The Pretoria-based radio personality, who presents the Penthouse Session on Metro FM on Saturdays, posted a video on TikTok to caution her followers about the scam.

This after one of her fans followed a fake page named after the club DJ. The fan later made Lamiez aware of the fake page.

“Hi, please advise, I followed a WhatsApp link on what I believe to be one of your accounts. It’s about trading R1 500 and making R15 000 in three days, is it true?” asked the fan.

In the video she posted on Thursday, Lamiez warned people to be careful of fake pages because, she explained, she will not be held accountable for any financial losses incurred.

“These people promise the masses jobs, opportunities in terms of trading and mining. I will never ask anyone for money on social media or anywhere else,” said Lamiez.

She added that she will never offer jobs to people under a false pretense.

“I have one Instagram account which is verified, one TikTok page which is verified, and my Facebook page [which] is in the process of getting verified has the same stuff that I post on my other pages.

“There is no Lamiez fan page. Women, please be very careful because this is how women are trafficked, they lure you guys into places promising you jobs. I have no control [of this scam], and I am frustrated.”

She also revealed that club owners and promoters have also been scammed by people who claim to manage her business affairs.

She shared: “I see a lot of promoters and club owners are being scammed by fake managers. I have one manager who has managed me all my life, and that is my mother. She is the only person you can talk to.”

