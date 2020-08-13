Bob Mabena’s friends and family say goodbye in touching tribute

Close friends and family held a touching memorial service for Bob Mabena in a virtual ceremony today.

Judith Sephuma and the legendary Ringo Madlingozi performed at the service.

Melanie Bala, who worked with him during Studio Mix days spoke about his protective nature.

“It speaks to the kind of person he was. When he said he cared about you, he didn’t just say it – he showed you. Love is a verb. It’s in the things you do. That to me was one of the things I loved about him as an individual” said Bala.

Other close friends who shared their memories were Given Mkhari, Nothemba Madumo and his close friend Winston Maimane. His daughters, Clementine and Sihle put up a strong front as they paid tribute to the 51 year old, who died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

“I want to be greedy and say that I wished I had more time, but he gave me the best of himself, as he did with all of my siblings,” said Clementine.

Sihle also sang in honour of her father.

WATCH #BobMabena His daughter Sihle Mabena sings in honour of her father.#BobMabenaMemorial pic.twitter.com/t4y8SY6A18 — Sli Masikane (@Sli_Masikane) August 13, 2020

Bob’s funeral will be held on Saturday at 12.30pm, with a live broadcast of the service on YouTube.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom