Former ‘Scandal!’ actor Mbulelo Katise joins fast-paced ‘The Queen’

Former Scandal! actor Mbulelo Katise has joined Mzansi Magic’s fast-paced telenovela The Queen.

Katise, known for his role as Scelo on e.tv’s Scandal!, made his debut on The Queen on Monday where he portrays the role of Duma Jama.

Describing his role, Katise said the viewers can expect unending drama from his family, the new bitter rivals to the Khozas.

“The Jama family is a new family that wants to take over the world of drugs from the Khoza family. With our father having been murdered, we will avenge his death,” shared Katise.

He added that in real life, he has a few similarities to Duma, sharing that they both have tremendous love for their families and would go an extra mile to protect their loved ones.

“I am grateful to join Ferguson Films, it is one of the biggest production houses in the country. As an actor, I have always wanted to be a part of them, being part of The Queen has been both challenging and exciting,” he shared.

In a wide-ranging interview with Sunday World, the 27-year-old actor who was born and raised in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg, said his grandparents were more interested in theatre, adding that acting has always been a part of his family.

“Growing up being exposed to the acting industry, I fell in love with it from a young age and knew it was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life. After completing my matric, I enrolled for film and television production at the Tshwane University of Technology.”

Since his exit from Scandal!, Katise has been busy with his degree.

“Upon completing my degree a few months ago, I decided to start my own production company, Art Masters Production, which focuses on new talent. By next year, we want to start shooting short films,” he added.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author